Watch: Stamp Out Hate, local faith leaders discuss Hate Crime Bill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Stamp Out Hate SC and faith leaders from the state on Wednesday held a discussion about House Bill 3620, also known as the Hate Crimes Bill.

South Carolina is one of only a few states that does not have hate crimes legislation.

Charleston County Council member Kylon Middleton participated in the discussion, highlighting the shift that took place following the Mother Emanuel shooting. Middleton said that “love triumphs over hate, and that the passage of this legislation provides a component of justice to the families of victims of hate crimes, and to those who are living survivors of the damaging, lingering effects of hate crimes.

He said that it is critical for SC to pass hate crime legislation so that we no longer “live under the umbrella of fear.”