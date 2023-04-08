MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Despite cold and gloomy conditions, several hundred runners turned out Saturday morning for the 16 annual Race for the Inlet in Murrells Inlet.

“Whether It’s cold, it’s rain, it’s snow or it’s hot, we are runners! Maggie Knerr of Holden Beach, North Carolina, said.

News13’s Claire Purnell was among those who rose early to take part in the 5K event, which began at 8 a.m. at Morse Park Landing.

“It’s raining, but we’ve got about 350 people participating despite the weather,” she said while out on the course.

The event was hosted by Murrell Inlet 2020, a nonprofit formed in 1997 as a community revitalization group. Stacy Johnson, the group’s executive director said she expected the race to raise about $30,000.

“It’s a fundraiser for our organization,” she said. “So it helps bring funds in for us to make Murrells Inlet a great place to live, work and visit throughout the year. But it also brings a lot of visitors to the area. So it helps with local commerce. It brings people in to see how beautiful of a town we have. They can come spend the weekend, go eat out at the restaurants we have along the Marshwalk. So it’s a great event for the whole community”

One runner came all the way from Canada. Connecticut, Maine, New York, Tennessee and Washington were also represented in the field.

“We come down here and vacation once a year and have a wonderful time down on the East Coast,” Lawrence Tonzin of Maine said.

One of the runners, Elijah Smalls of Connecticut, was only 6 years old.

He was asked “Have you ever run a race before?”

“Only at recess time at school with one of my friends,” he said.

During the race, runners got to take in some gorgeous views along the Marshwalk.

“We’re out here today serving some hot sandwiches for the runners and racers and volunteers and spectators, said Mike Campbell from the Dead Dog Saloon, which catered the event for the sixth year.