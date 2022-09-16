CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is approaching and the new season brings events including the favored Sweet Tea Festival, Dancing on the Cooper, and a statewide cleanup.

Need plans for the weekend? Check out some events going on in the next few days.

Sweet Tea Festival

The popular Sweet Tea Festival is returning this Saturday!

Head out to Summerville’s Hutchinson Square for some sweet festivities celebrating the birthplace of sweet tea.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will get to enjoy a Best Sweet Tea Contest, food trucks, art vendors, and live entertainment.

The event is free to attend.

Dancing on the Cooper

Put on your dancing shoes and shake a leg this Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Pier!

Locals can enjoy an evening of Motown, shag, country, and more classic hits while taking in the gorgeous breeze from the Charleston harbor.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the event ends at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of, if available.

Paid chaperones are required for participants ages 15 and under. Children under age 4 are admitted free.

SCDNR’s 33rd Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep

Looking to pitch in and tidy up? The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is hosting a beach and river cleanup this Saturday.

The 33rd Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is happening across the state, being the largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the state’s waterways.

The event is planned from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and those interested can meet at Overton Beach in Moncks Corner.