West Nile virus case reported in Rock Hill; mosquito spraying planned Tuesday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill resident has contracted the mosquito-carried West Nile virus, South Carolina health officials confirmed Monday.

Due to the positive case, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommended that York County spray for mosquitos within a one-mile radius of Marshall Street and East Black Street.

Mosquito spraying is scheduled to begin around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and should take around four to five hours to complete.

SCDHEC said the spray, Agua-Reslin, is not harmful to people, pets, other insects and gardens, but recommends not being in the direct path of the spray. Beekeepers should also cover their hives.

SCDHEC also recommends getting rid of standing water, using insect repellent, keeping skin covered, and keeping windows and doors closed to prevent the risk of mosquitos.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM