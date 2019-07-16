West Nile Virus confirmed in South Carolina

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the West Nile virus is a disease transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. They say mosquitoes become infected after feeding on infected birds.

Richland County officials said results were recently discovered after a routine test in the county.

To combat the problem, the Richland County Vector Control will now spray areas for mosquitos because of the virus.

Officials are urging you to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate standing water on their property where insects can breed.

