Westinghouse Nuclear Executive charged with conspiracy, fraud in abandoned nuclear units debacle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting US Attorney for the District of SC M. Rhett DeHart on Wednesday announced that former Westinghouse Electric Company Senior Vice President Jeffrey Benjamin has been charged for his role in the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear plant project.

Benjamin is facing 16 felony charges, “including conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud, and causing a publicly-traded company to keep a false record.” He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine.

According to the indictment, Benjamin “directly supervised all new nuclear projects worldwide for Westinghouse during the V.C. Summer project.” Despite being told “that the V.C. Summer units were materially behind schedule and over budget,” Benjamin “assured the owners that the units would be completed on schedule and took active steps to conceal from the owners damaging information about the project schedule. “

Due in-part to Benjamin’s concealment of information, “the owners paid Westinghouse over $600,000,000 to construct the two V.C. Summer units, both of which were ultimately abandoned.”

Three other individuals have been pled guilty to felony charges in connection to this case: former SCANA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Marsh, former SCANA Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne, and former Westinghouse Vice President Carl Churchman.