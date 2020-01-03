WestJet Airlines ends service between Myrtle Beach, Toronto

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – WestJet Airlines has ended service between Myrtle Beach and Toronto, according to Kirk Lovell, Director of Air Service and Business Development at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“After seven years of operations, flying over 35,000 people to the Grand Strand, WestJet Airlines (WS) has notified Horry County Department of Airports (HCDA) that it is regretfully terminating all flight operations at the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR),” Lovell said in a statement to News13.

Non-stop air service from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Myrtle Beach began in May 2013 and has flown over 35,000 people to the Grand Strand area.

The Onex Corporation purchased WestJet Airlines in early 2019. Porter Airlines will still operate flights between Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) and Myrtle Beach International Airport.