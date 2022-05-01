HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has been growing by a lot of fingers and toes!

There were 57,044 babies born in the state in 2019, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, creating a birth rate of 11.1 births per 1,000 people.

About 156 babies are born every day in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

Greenville County had the most births in 2019 with 6,256. It’s followed by Charleston County with 4,960 and Richland County with 4,837 births. McCormick County had the fewest births with 51.

The most popular names in South Carolina? For boys, it’s William, followed by Noah, James, Liam and Elijah in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration. For girls, it was Ava, Olivia, Charlotte, Emma and Amelia.

Here are the counties with the lowest birth rates, per 1,000 people, according to DHEC:

46. McCormick – 5.4

45. Allendale – 6.8

44. Edgefield – 6.9

43. Georgetown – 8.2

42. Calhoun – 8.4

41. Oconee – 8.6

40. Fairfield – 8.7

39. Horry – 8.9

38. Clarendon – 9.3

37. Beaufort – 9.7

Here are the counties with the highest birth rates, per 1,000 people:

10. Greenwood – 11.9

9. Greenville – 11.9

8. Charleston – 12.1

7. Colleton – 12.3

6. Chester – 12.3

5. Spartanburg – 12.5

4.Berkeley – 12.6

3. Barnwell – 13

2. Sumter – 13.2

Dillon – 14.1

Use the database below to search for 2019 birth rates by county: