COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to bag a turkey this year? Stay optimistic!

Statewide, only 38% of hunters will end up killing a turkey, according to 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Overall, there were 14,065 turkeys hunted last year in the state, with 51,492 total hunters.

There are fewer turkeys in South Carolina’s wilds, according to the SCDNR, due to an ongoing issue with fewer turkeys being raised, which has been dubbed the “southeast turkey decline.”

There are two turkey hunting seasons in the state. The Piedmont and mountain areas are open for hunters from April 1 to May 10. The coastal plain season is March 22 to April 30.

In 2021, the greatest number of turkeys were hunted in Fairfield County (798), Williamsburg County (681), Spartanburg County (613), Florence County (535) and Horry County (477). The least were hunted in Lexington County (58), Beaufort County (72), Darlington County (75), Dillon County (101) and Barnwell County (124).

Fairfield County had the most hunters, at 2,548.

When it comes to turkeys killed per square mile, Spartanburg County topped the charts, with an average of 1.5.

Here are the counties with the lowest success rates in the state, according to the SCDNR:

37. Darlington – 27.6%

38. Edgefield – 26.7%

39. McCormick – 26.5%

40. Saluda – 25.4%

41. Newberry – 24.1%

42. Richland – 23.9%

43. Greenville – 23.7%

44. Greenwood – 22.8%

46 (tie). Lexington and Oconee – 20%

Here are the counties with the highest success rates in the state:

10. Allendale – 38.4%

8. Georgetown – 40.9%

7. Bamberg – 43.8%

6. Williamsburg – 43.8%

5. Chesterfield – 44.1%

4. Horry – 47.6%

3. Jasper – 49.4%

2. Clarendon – 50%