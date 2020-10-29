What to expect: COVID-19 safety measures are in place for voters on election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who have not participated in absentee in-person voting, you’ll notice a number of enhancements at the polls when you arrive to cast your ballot on November 3rd.

Social distancing will be in place, which will make the lines seem longer than normal.

Officials say poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to help them clean common surfaces. They’ll also be equipped with face masks, shields, and gloves; there will also be hand sanitizer on hand.

Sneeze guards are in place at the check-in stations. Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them, and you’ll be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.

Before you head out to vote, know where to go – check for your polling location at scvotes.gov. Be sure to bring your photo ID, or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID.

State election officials strongly encourage voters to wear a face mask and practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others while waiting in line.

“Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day,” said Chris Whitmire, the Director of Public Information for the State Election Commission in a news release Wednesday. “They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions. We are all in this together.”

Voters cast their ballots by placing them in a scanner which tabulates the votes on the ballot. After the last voter has voted, poll managers will complete the process of closing the polling place. Because voters who are in line at 7:00 p.m. must be allowed to vote, polling place closing times will vary.