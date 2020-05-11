When will salons, gyms and other close contact businesses open?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Hair and nail salons are among some of the close-contact businesses who may hear when they will be allowed to reopen in South Carolina this week.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster said he hoped to announce a decision about re-opening close contact businesses, like hair salons, barbershops and gems as early as Monday.

These businesses have been closed for weeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

Some business owners say they will face the difficult decision once, and if, the governor lifts restrictions on their businesses – to open or not to open?

Lasonya Webb, who owns Stylist Lounge, says even if she gets the green light, she’ll probably take more time before opening the doors to her salon.

“The scary part is, you don’t want to go to work because of COVID-19, but you have to go to work because of COVID-19,” she said.

Governor McMaster said state leaders have been discussing the re-opening of these businesses during AccelerateSC Task Force meetings in Columbia. Last week, he announced limited indoor dining at restaurants and lifted many restrictions on boating.

It is not yet clear when he’ll officially make an announcement regarding these close-contact businesses or what limitations will be in place if they do open. Count on us to keep you updated.