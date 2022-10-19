Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in South Carolina using data from the Refugee Processing Center.

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees from either the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burma (also referred to as Myanmar), or Syria, with about 60% of all refugees admitted hailing from one of those three countries. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in South Carolina in September 2022.

September refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in September

South Carolina

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 35

#2. Afghanistan: 15

#3. Ukraine: 13

#4. Moldova: 12

#5. Syria: 11

#6. Burma: 9

#7. Guatemala: 4

#8. Colombia: 3

#9. Honduras: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2,181

#2. Burma: 658

#3. Syria: 493

#4. Afghanistan: 429

#5. Ukraine: 370

States that accepted the most refugees in September

#1. Texas: 489

#2. California: 363

#3. Washington: 328

#4. Ohio: 325

#5. Kentucky: 320

Read on to see the countries that South Carolina has accepted the most refugees from since October 2021

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October 2021

South Carolina: 107

National: 7,810

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 919

#2. Texas: 719

#3. Ohio: 535

#4. Arizona: 419

#5. North Carolina: 371

#2. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2021

South Carolina: 70

National: 1,610

Top states

#1. Washington: 472

#2. California: 353

#3. New York: 112

#4. Pennsylvania: 73

#5. Oregon: 71

#3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2021

South Carolina: 39

National: 4,556

Top states

#1. California: 514

#2. Michigan: 446

#3. Texas: 358

#4. Pennsylvania: 350

#5. New York: 316

#4. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2021

South Carolina: 31

National: 1,085

Top states

#1. California: 219

#2. Texas: 121

#3. Florida: 67

#4. New Jersey: 64

#5. Pennsylvania: 58

#5. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2021

South Carolina: 21

National: 1,618

Top states

#1. California: 270

#2. Texas: 209

#3. Virginia: 201

#4. Colorado: 113

#5. Washington: 88

#6. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2021

South Carolina: 18

National: 507

Top states

#1. Washington: 153

#2. California: 152

#3. North Carolina: 34

#4. Florida: 27

#5. Minnesota: 25

#7. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2021

South Carolina: 9

National: 2,156

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 323

#2. New York: 218

#3. Texas: 212

#4. Indiana: 155

#5. Illinois: 148

#8. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2021

South Carolina: 5

National: 1,669

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 132

#2. Texas: 107

#3. New York: 86

#4. Nebraska: 81

#5. Idaho: 80

#9. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2021

South Carolina: 4

National: 519

Top states

#1. California: 122

#2. Maryland: 86

#3. Texas: 43

#4. New York: 36

#5. North Carolina: 31

#9. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2021

South Carolina: 4

National: 255

Top states

#1. California: 71

#2. Texas: 42

#3. Washington: 17

#3. Georgia: 17

#5. Virginia: 16

#11. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2021

South Carolina: 3

National: 261

Top states

#1. Florida: 41

#2. New York: 31

#3. North Carolina: 26

#4. New Jersey: 20

#5. Pennsylvania: 17

#11. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2021

South Carolina: 3

National: 36

Top states

#1. California: 10

#2. New York: 7

#3. Ohio: 6

#4. Wisconsin: 3

#4. South Carolina: 3

#13. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2021

South Carolina: 1

National: 185

Top states

#1. Tennessee: 19

#2. Texas: 18

#3. Wisconsin: 14

#3. Idaho: 14

#3. Oregon: 14

#13. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2021

South Carolina: 1

National: 325

Top states

#1. Georgia: 32

#2. Iowa: 30

#3. Arizona: 27

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Ohio: 20

#13. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2021

South Carolina: 1

National: 450

Top states

#1. Florida: 60

#2. Texas: 54

#3. Massachusetts: 31

#4. Virginia: 29

#4. California: 29