Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.
During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees from either the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burma (also referred to as Myanmar), or Syria, with about 60% of all refugees admitted hailing from one of those three countries. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in South Carolina in September 2022.
September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
South Carolina
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 35
#2. Afghanistan: 15
#3. Ukraine: 13
#4. Moldova: 12
#5. Syria: 11
#6. Burma: 9
#7. Guatemala: 4
#8. Colombia: 3
#9. Honduras: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2,181
#2. Burma: 658
#3. Syria: 493
#4. Afghanistan: 429
#5. Ukraine: 370
States that accepted the most refugees in September
#1. Texas: 489
#2. California: 363
#3. Washington: 328
#4. Ohio: 325
#5. Kentucky: 320
Read on to see the countries that South Carolina has accepted the most refugees from since October 2021
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October 2021
South Carolina: 107
National: 7,810
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 919
#2. Texas: 719
#3. Ohio: 535
#4. Arizona: 419
#5. North Carolina: 371
#2. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2021
South Carolina: 70
National: 1,610
Top states
#1. Washington: 472
#2. California: 353
#3. New York: 112
#4. Pennsylvania: 73
#5. Oregon: 71
#3. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2021
South Carolina: 39
National: 4,556
Top states
#1. California: 514
#2. Michigan: 446
#3. Texas: 358
#4. Pennsylvania: 350
#5. New York: 316
#4. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2021
South Carolina: 31
National: 1,085
Top states
#1. California: 219
#2. Texas: 121
#3. Florida: 67
#4. New Jersey: 64
#5. Pennsylvania: 58
#5. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2021
South Carolina: 21
National: 1,618
Top states
#1. California: 270
#2. Texas: 209
#3. Virginia: 201
#4. Colorado: 113
#5. Washington: 88
#6. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2021
South Carolina: 18
National: 507
Top states
#1. Washington: 153
#2. California: 152
#3. North Carolina: 34
#4. Florida: 27
#5. Minnesota: 25
#7. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2021
South Carolina: 9
National: 2,156
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 323
#2. New York: 218
#3. Texas: 212
#4. Indiana: 155
#5. Illinois: 148
#8. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2021
South Carolina: 5
National: 1,669
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 132
#2. Texas: 107
#3. New York: 86
#4. Nebraska: 81
#5. Idaho: 80
#9. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2021
South Carolina: 4
National: 519
Top states
#1. California: 122
#2. Maryland: 86
#3. Texas: 43
#4. New York: 36
#5. North Carolina: 31
#9. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2021
South Carolina: 4
National: 255
Top states
#1. California: 71
#2. Texas: 42
#3. Washington: 17
#3. Georgia: 17
#5. Virginia: 16
#11. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2021
South Carolina: 3
National: 261
Top states
#1. Florida: 41
#2. New York: 31
#3. North Carolina: 26
#4. New Jersey: 20
#5. Pennsylvania: 17
#11. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2021
South Carolina: 3
National: 36
Top states
#1. California: 10
#2. New York: 7
#3. Ohio: 6
#4. Wisconsin: 3
#4. South Carolina: 3
#13. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2021
South Carolina: 1
National: 185
Top states
#1. Tennessee: 19
#2. Texas: 18
#3. Wisconsin: 14
#3. Idaho: 14
#3. Oregon: 14
#13. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2021
South Carolina: 1
National: 325
Top states
#1. Georgia: 32
#2. Iowa: 30
#3. Arizona: 27
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Ohio: 20
#13. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2021
South Carolina: 1
National: 450
Top states
#1. Florida: 60
#2. Texas: 54
#3. Massachusetts: 31
#4. Virginia: 29
#4. California: 29