HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — If you’re heading to the RBC Heritage, you will want to be prepared ahead of time to find a spot to park and if you’re driving you’ll have to park outside of the neighborhood that hosts the tournament.

The RBC Heritage is tucked away on Hilton Head Island and getting there to watch your favorite golfers compete will take some pre-planning.

There’s no general parking inside the gates of the Sea Pines area where the Heritage is played. But there are a few ways you can get down there.

One place you can park and take a shuttle is the Honey Horn Plantation at the Coastal Discovery Museum. Rex Garniewicz, President and Ceo of the Coastal Discovery Museum told us parking at Honey Horn became a tradition about a decade ago.

He said back then a downpour forced the RBC to find a parking lot. He says the flat land made the Honey Horn Plantation an ideal spot to park.

“It turned out this was really the perfect parking location for RBC Heritage,” Garniewicz explained. “People can park here jump on the buses and just take the Cross Island down to Sea Pines and it’s super fast so ever since then, Heritage has always parked here.”

People with disabilities will also meet at Honey Horn and ride a separate shuttle down to the links.

Another place to catch a ride is at the Coligny Beach parking lot. Finding a spot here might prove to be harder since it’s first come-first serve.

If you plan on getting some exercise in — you can bike to the harbor town golf course. You’ll need to show your ticket to get through the gates at Sea Pines. Once you’re inside you’ll bike the three miles and park at the tennis courts near the clubhouse parking lot.

Shuttles for both areas will run from six-thirty in the morning until 9:30 p.m.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s really not too bad, but when we get into Friday, Saturday and Sunday, oh it’s kind of a madhouse here,” Garniewicz commented.

The advice is to get out here early so you won’t be stuck scrambling to find a parking spot.