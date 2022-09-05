IRMO, S.C. (WBTW) — Not surprisingly, principals in South Carolina’s larger school districts typically make more than in the small districts, according to 2021-22 data from state report cards.

The data is in line with a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, which found that for the 2017-18 academic year, principals nationwide averaged a salary of $92,900 a year.

According to the NCES data, traditional districts paid principals $98,700, while charter school principals made $93,000. Principals in suburban schools were also paid more than those in cities or rural areas.

Nationwide, high school principals make more than their middle and elementary-school counterparts. Larger student bodies also came with high salaries.

Here are the 10 South Carolina school districts that pay administrators the least:

Spartanburg County School District Six – $77,774

Barnwell School District 19 – $76,140

Marion County School District – $75,544

South Carolina Public Charter School District – $75,110

Clarendon Three – $74,032

Hampton District One – $73,750

Greenwood School District 52 – $72,687

Hampton 2 – $72,250

Ware Shoals School District 51 – $72,156

Florence School District Three – $72,056

Here are the 10 South Carolina school districts that pay administrators the most:

10. Spartanburg School District One – $96,891

9. Fort Mill School District/York Four – $97,740

8. Lexington County School District One – $98,629

7. Spartanburg School District Three – $98,850

6. Anderson School District One – $100,486

5. Charleston County School District – $101,145

4. Lexington School District Two – $101,752

3. Richland School District Two – $102,582

2. Lexington School District Four – $102,847