COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Wednesday at all state buildings, grounds, and military installations.

The Governor has requested that flags be lowered in memory of Firefighter James Michael Muller of the Irmo Fire District to recognize his “selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Muller, 25, died from injuries he sustained while battling a large apartment fire in the Columbia area on May 26.

On Wednesday, a small procession for the Muller family and Irmo Fire District and area law enforcement agencies will escort the fallen firefighter from Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel to Riverland Hills Baptist Church for his funeral.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on May 31 in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation.