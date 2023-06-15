COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Thursday at all state buildings, grounds, and military installations.

The Governor requested that flags be lowered in memory of Specialist Jayson Reed Haven of the South Carolina National Guard in honor of his “distinguished service and supreme sacrifice.”

Credit: SC National Guard

The Department of Defense (DoD) confirmed that Spc. Haven, a 20-year-old from Aiken, was killed on May 25 while supporting Operation Spartan Shield, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. He died at Camp Buehring in Kuwait as a result of a non-combat vehicle rollover accident.

“As the sun rises this morning, it shines on flags at half-staff in remembrance of National Guardsman Jayson Haven,” Gov. McMaster said on Twitter. “Please take a moment to pray for Mr. Haven’s family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen during this difficult time.”

Spc. Haven was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Charleston, South Carolina, according to the DoD.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on June 15 in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation.