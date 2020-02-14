Widespread flu activity reported across South Carolina; 68 deaths so far

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says widespread flu activity continues across the state.

“The Influenza A strain continues to be the most frequently reported this season in South Carolina and nationally,” said Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant. “When there are high levels of the H3N2 strain circulating, there tends to be more severe illness and a higher number of deaths.”

12 deaths were reported in the last week and eight were reported the previous week.

So far, a total of 68 people have died from the flu this season in the Palmetto State.

11 of those were reported in the Lowcountry where flu activity saw an increase within the past week.

DHEC says the best protection against the illness is the flu shot. They say anyone 6 months of age or older should get the shot if they haven’t already had one this season.

Some people are at higher risk for complications from the flu, especially infants and young children, older adults, pregnant women, and anyone with a chronic medical condition, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.