SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina wildlife officers are using the recent death of a bald eagle to remind people that illegal dumping can have unintended consequences.

The Department of Natural Resources says in a Facebook post that someone dumped a cooler with fish parts, plastic bottles and worm cups recently along a Sumter County road.

Click here to view the photo. (Editor’s note: photo may be graphic in nature to some)

Agents say the bald eagle started to eat the fish parts, but was frightened and flew into the front bumper of a truck and was killed.

Wildlife officials say they posted a picture of the litter and the dead eagle to ask people to try to prevent another incident.