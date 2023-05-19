MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will see two of its own in the 2024 race for the White House, but they likely won’t earn an early endorsement from the governor’s office.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley launched her presidential campaign in February while U.S. Senator Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, officially declaring himself a candidate, just days before an expected announcement at Charleston Southern University on May 22.

During an interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray last month, Governor Henry McMaster was asked whether he would support the two Republicans from South Carolina in their race for the nation’s highest office – but while he is supportive of their ambition, McMaster plans on staying loyal to former President Donald Trump… for now.

Still, Gov. McMaster said he is delighted to see Haley and Scott running and feels both showcase South Carolina and its values.

“From the very beginning I’ve been with President Trump,” he said in the April interview at the Governor’s Mansion. “But I think Nikki Haley – ambassador, governor Haley – is an excellent candidate and I think councilman, congressman, senator Scott is an excellent candidate. I am proud as I can be to be a South Carolinian and have those two people running. But I’ve been committed to President Trump from the beginning.”

“Who knows, they might just win,” he added.

It’s unclear who Gov. McMaster would support should Donald Trump not win the GOP nomination.