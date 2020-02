WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in the Kingstree community in September of 2019.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Mark McCrea, 46, was found shot inside a residence near Deer Drive on September 23rd.

He was airlifted to Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at 843-355-6381 extension 4536.