Williamsburg County School District will operate on 2-hour delay Friday due to weather

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District announced it will operate on a 2-hour delay for students on Friday.

Much of the state could see the possibility of winter weather overnight Thursday into early Friday, including cold rain and wind. The upper portions of the state could see some snow flurries.

Most places will not see any accumulation, but some spots could see a dusting of snow. None of which is expected in the Lowcountry.

The 2-hour delay will impact buses and students. Faculty and staff will be on a 1-and-a-half-hour delay.

All after school programs are canceled for Thursday and Friday.