Williamsburg County sheriff announces 10-day quarantine at jail

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities at the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say their detention center is undergoing a 10-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The move to quarantine the jail means that communications of inmates through video and phone will be prohibited. Sheriff Stephen Gardner said the restriction is set in place “because it is not easy to clean the devices after each use properly.”

“The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office & Detention Center are following all procedures to try and prevent inmates and employees’ exposure to the virus.”

The quarantine began Saturday and will run through January 18.

“Sheriff Stephen Gardner will reevaluate the situation after the quarantine period to determine if the Williamsburg County Detention Center will return to normal operations at that particular time.”

The sheriff’s office added that detainees will be provided testing, along with detention deputies, and other employees. Williamsburg County Detention Center staff sanitizes areas twice daily and disinfects areas properly between shifts.