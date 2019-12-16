Live Now
Williamsburg man sentenced to 12 years in prison for heroin

South Carolina News

Courtesy of: Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Rayshawn Jermaine Epps, 37, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Jimmy Richardson and Ryan M. Waller served as the Solicitor and Assistant Solicitor for the case.

Waller said that on Thursday, Epps pleaded guilty “to third offense possession with intent to distribute heroin before The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles.”

Waller also thanked the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes Division for their assistance.

