Winter weather blast brings snow, ice to parts of South Carolina over the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Snow and ice caused disruptions to power and roadways during a winter weather blast across much of northern South Carolina over the weekend.

While the Lowcountry only saw cold rain and some gusty winds, parts of the Upstate saw snow totals ranging between four to eight inches north of I-85, according to the National Weather Service. Data revealed some areas, like Travelers Rest, saw 9.5 inches of snow.

The storm also brought a thick layer of ice to areas in the Upstate and Midlands. South Carolina’s emergency management division began reporting deteriorating roads conditions early Sunday morning, along with thousands of power outages.

The agency reported more than 56,000 outages across the state just before 9:30 a.m., and that number quickly increased to more than 90,000 through midday.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina National Guard worked with local and state agencies to respond to roads impacted by snow and ice. About 120 National Guard soldiers were activated to support operations and help stranded motorists.

Photos, shared by the SC National Guard on Facebook, showed crews working to tow transfer trucks and help other vehicles that had become stuck in the poor conditions.

SC National Guard on Facebook

The South Carolina Department of Transportation began preparing ahead of the storm by staging crews and spreading salt and other ice-breaking chemicals on roads and bridges.

Utility providers like Dominion Energy and Santee Cooper said they were prepared for the storm and worked to restore power quickly. Most of the outages had been restored by early Monday Morning with just over 33,000 outages remaining statewide, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Governor Henry McMaster declared a ‘State of Emergency’ for South Carolina ahead of the weekend storm, allowing teams to move essential services where they were needed.