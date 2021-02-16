Winter weather could again delay federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is again warning that federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments may be delayed because of winter weather.

DHEC says it has notified all vaccine providers in the state that winter weather conditions in Memphis and Louisville may again delate shipments to South Carolina and other southeastern states.

UPS and FedEx have facilities in the two cities that serve as vaccine shipping hubs.

They say the delays are most likely to occur Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Hospitals and other facilities that receive vaccine shipments directly from the federal government should frequently check the tracking numbers provided to them for their weekly shipments,” the agency said.

DHEC will send updates to providers and the public as more information becomes available.