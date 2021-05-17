Wofford College dedicates new environmental studies center

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A private liberal arts college in South Carolina has dedicated an environmental studies center that opened at the beginning of this academic year.

The Chandler Center for Environmental Studies at Wofford College has received recognition for its sustainable design, earning three Green Globes from the Green Globes Certification program.

The building was designed to meet the needs of the environmental studies faculty and students.

It has laboratories and classrooms, a rooftop garden and spaces customized for lessons in sustainability, green building, food systems and energy efficiency.