UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 80-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after deputies said she fired multiple shots at her neighbor in Union County.

Captain Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the neighbors have lived next to each other for years and they have never received any calls for disputes.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Rifle Range Road around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim told deputies he had gotten out of his truck and was walking in his front yard when he heard gunshots and saw his neighbor shooting at him.

Investigators spoke to the neighbor, 80-year-old Odessa Rice, who told them that she shot at him for “messing with me.”

“She stated, at that time, he started messing around her house and stuff. So, yesterday when he returned home and got out of his car, he heard gunshots,” said Coffer.

Deputies found a silver revolver and holster on her end table.

When deputies asked Rice how many times she shot at the victim, she told them she fired “as many that were in the gun.”

“He’s lucky, you get shot at four or five times, whether you’re 80 or 20, not to get hit is a good day,” said Coffer.

The sheriff’s office said Rice told them that she used to pay the victim to repair her lawn mowers but since she had someone else repairing her equipment, they had not been getting along.

Rice was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“She tried to show the officers several things around her house that she states this victim did to her house. Which, there’s no proof of that,” said Coffer.

He said this is an unusual case.

“I’m sure there will be something medical to see if there’s anything going on with her. As far as the charges being dismissed, that will be left up to the Solicitor’s Office,” he said.

He said the suspect didn’t damage anyone’s property.

According to the sheriff’s office, they receive multiple calls for neighbors arguing, but not to this magnitude.

“The bad thing is you can’t pick your neighbors. No, it’s not uncommon to have these occurrences where neighbors may have a dispute, but this one, yesterday, was on a different level from what we’ve seen,” said Coffer.

Rice has been denied bond and is being held in the Union County Jail.

The 68-year-old victim did not suffer any injuries.