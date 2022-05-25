LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Laurens County are searching for a woman and her three children who went missing early Wednesday morning.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns, 4-year-old William, 2-year-old Justin, and 5-month-old Lily were last seen at their home in the 5000-block of Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

Deputies said they were last seen between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and may have been on foot.

The sheriff’s office said they are using K9’s and a helicopter to help in the search. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also assisting.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are “concerning.”

If you see Burns or the children, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call 911.