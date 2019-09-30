Woman arrested after high-speed chase with troopers down Carolina Bays Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been arrested after a high-speed chase with troopers down Carolina Bays Parkway.

Claudine Danieleski was arrested and charged in the case, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Claudine Danieleski (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Danieleski, 49, of Little River, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 12:30 p.m. on September 27, according to booking records. Her charges include:

driving under the influence- 2nd offense

2 counts of assault while resisting arrest/assault on police officer

2 counts of hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

a person possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base

Bond for Danieleski was set at $11,000, booking records show. She was released around noon on September 28.

The incident started around 3 p.m. on September 21 in the Waterbridge neighborhood off Carolina Forest Blvd., Cpl. Collins previously said.

That’s where a trooper noticed a car driving recklessly.

The driver, though, refused to stop for the trooper, and that’s when the chase began.

Troopers followed the driver down Highway 31. At one point, the driver was traveling into oncoming traffic.

Eventually, the driver turned off an exit ramp, and troopers lost them.

Later, the car was found by Horry County police crashed in front of Pirate’s Voyage on Highway 17.

The driver was taken to Grand Strand Hospital.

LATEST STORIES: