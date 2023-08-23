SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A suspect has been arrested after a man died in a shooting Tuesday night near an Upstate university co-living apartment complex.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. to the College Pointe Apartments near USC Upstate located at 1200 College Point Lane in Spartanburg.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 21-year-old Tyquirez Rashad Sims, of Spartanburg. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

USC Upstate confirmed with 7NEWS that Sims was not a student at the university.

“After a thorough review of our records, we have verified that the name provided to us by the sheriff’s department is not present in our system as either a current or past student,” Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Klay Peterson said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.”

From interviewing witnesses at the scene, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Zaria Aiyanna Owens, of Moore.

Officials were able to locate Owen’s vehicle at another apartment complex within city limits.

Early Tuesday morning, Owens turned herself into the sheriff’s office.

She attempted to make a self-defense claim according to deputies. However, witness accounts, forensic evidence and inconsistencies in her statement didn’t support her argument.

Deputies arrested Owens and transported her to the detention center. She was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Owens also has active warrants from the Spartanburg Police Department for assault and battery by a mob third-degree and criminal conspiracy.

She will have a bond hearing this afternoon at 2 p.m. according to deputies.