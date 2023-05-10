CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a woman leaving a post office with a package on May 5th.

According to deputies, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a woman after leaving the Blacksburg Post Office which is located at 202 West Pine Street.

Deputies said that the package contained eight pounds of methamphetamine that were wrapped all in bundles and covered in mustard to mask the smell and avoid detection by K-9s.

Deputies then arrested Stacy Susanne Bentley, 51, of Blacksburg. Bentley was charged with trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more. Bentley was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. Bentley’s bond was denied, as she remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing at this time with more arrests to be expected.