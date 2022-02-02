Woman charged following fatal I-185 crash in Greenville Co.

(Source: Greenville County Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Townsville woman was charged following a fatal I-185 crash in Greenville County.

We previously reported one person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened on I-185 just north of Greenville on Saturday. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Jonathan Phillip Panagakos, 22, of Townville.

According to the Greenville County Detention Center, Taylor Jade Ingram, 25, was charged with the following:

  • felony DUI resulting in death
  • driving under suspension, 2nd offense /non DUI
  • open container
  • driving uninsured vehicle

