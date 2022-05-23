SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a woman for selling a stolen mustang and a car title in Spartanburg County.

According to SLED, Yajahira Sotelo-Quiterio, 26, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and title fraud.

The arrest warrant said on Jan. 11, Sotelo-Quiterio sold a stolen 2019 Ford Mustang while using the VIN and title from a 2016 Ford Mustang for $15,000.

The public VIN had been altered on the vehicle to reflect the 2016 VIN, and the title that was used had been fraudulently obtained by Sotelo-Quiterio at the SCDMV on October 21, 2021, the arrest warrant said.

Sotelo-Quiterio was previously arrested and charged after deputies seized over $3.5 million worth of drugs on Feb. 24 in Spartanburg County.

She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams, trafficking heroin over 28 grams and unlawful neglect of a child.

She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond.