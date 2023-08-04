EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division has charged the woman Easley Police Officer Matthew Hare was attempting to assist when he was struck by a train on Wednesday.

Gabrielle Alexis Benites, 25, was charged by SLED with aggravated breach of peace. According to warrants released by SLED, Benites was drunk and attempting to harm herself when she trespassed on an active railroad and laid down on the tracks.

Hare was one of two officers called to assist Benites, who resisted officers’ efforts to get her off the train track. As a result, SLED claims Hare was hit by an oncoming train and died.

Benites was booked into the Pickens County Detention Center, and SLED said there could be more charges filed against her in the future.