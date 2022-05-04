INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Inman Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Inman Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on W. Clark Road in reference to a stabbing.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The suspect, later identified as Antoinette Laverne Johnson,60, of Inman, was on the scene and taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James Albert Williams, 71, of the residence.

According to the coroner’s office, the death will be ruled a homicide.

This case remains under investigation by the Inman Police Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.