Woman charged with child endangerment, DUI after crash with 3 children in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman is accused of driving under the influence and child endangerment following a crash on New Hope Road on Saturday.

According to an incident report, deputies were called to New Hope Road and Nazareth Road for a report of an overturned vehicle with entrapment around 8:40 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder, which had reportedly hit and damaged a telephone pole, upside down.

Deputies asked the suspect- identified as Leticia Pitalua (32) of Gastonia, N.C.- what happened, but she did not respond.

The report said that Pitalua smelled of alcohol.

She was taken to the hospital, along with three children who were in the car at the time.

Pitalua was treated for her injuries before being arrested and charged with DUI and Child Endangerment.

The three children – ages 12, 6, and 2 – were placed into the care of their father and grandparents.

Pitalua remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.