Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crash involving trooper in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in connection to a crash that involved a SCHP trooper on Thursday night.

At 7:08 p.m., the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to Poinsett Hwy at Skyland Ave to investigate a collision with injuries involving an on-duty Trooper.

Deputies charged 29-year-old Brittany Nichole McCall with Driving Under the Influence, Child Endangerment and Failure to yield right of way, deputies said.

All parties involved in the collision, including three children, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

