FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and driving under suspension first offense, Brandt said. She was taken to the Florence County Detention Center after being medically cleared.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Howe Springs Road, Brandt said. Casarrubias was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road and hit two other vehicles.

Three people in the other vehicles were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Brandt said.

No other details were immediately available.