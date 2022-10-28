ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, of Anderson, was arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville, and Pickens counties.
Steele has been charged with the following
- seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adults
- five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse
- one count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment
- one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses at value of $10,00 or more
During an investigation, the attorney general’s office learned that between January 15, 2020, and June 13, 2021, Steele allegedly used a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number belonging to someone else to gain employment as a registered nurse in the seven facilities.
The attorney general’s office said at no time during that period did Steele have the certification, qualification, or training required of a registered nurse.
Steele worked as a registered nurse at the following Upstate nursing and assisted living facilities:
- Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville
- Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva
- Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont
- Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson
- Condor Health in Anderson
- Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley
- Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley