ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, of Anderson, was arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville, and Pickens counties.

Steele has been charged with the following

seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adults

five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse

one count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment

one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses at value of $10,00 or more

During an investigation, the attorney general’s office learned that between January 15, 2020, and June 13, 2021, Steele allegedly used a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number belonging to someone else to gain employment as a registered nurse in the seven facilities.

The attorney general’s office said at no time during that period did Steele have the certification, qualification, or training required of a registered nurse.

Steele worked as a registered nurse at the following Upstate nursing and assisted living facilities: