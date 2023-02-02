RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides for large-scale drug trafficking in Rutherford County and South Carolina.

On Jan. 18, deputies were surveilling Whitesides. During that time, she led deputies into South Carolina, which prompted assistance from Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

After several hours of surveillance, a traffic stop was conducted for a motor vehicle violation.

During the stop deputies located 4.4 pounds of methamphetamine that were being taken back to Rutherford County.

Whiteside was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.