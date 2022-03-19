GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman was found dead Friday morning inside a home in Greenville County.

Investigators at the scene of death on View Point Drive in Greenville Co., Friday, March 18, 2022 (WSPA Photo)

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 56 View Point Drive shortly after 6:00 am for a woman who was unresponsive.

79-year-old Doris Howell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Mrs. Howell as suspicious. They say the cause and manner of death will remain pending until further investigation and information is obtained.

A report from the Sheriff’s Office accused 66-year-old Robert Howell of suffocating Mrs. Howell with a plastic bag at the home. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

His bond was denied Friday afternoon.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.