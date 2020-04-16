Woman killed, firefighter injured in explosion, fire at Pelzer home

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and a firefighter was injured following an explosion during a house fire in Pelzer, Wednesday night.

Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire on Parker Street at about 11 p.m.

During the fire, an explosion blew out the front wall of the home, according to firefighters on scene. At least one firefighter was hurt and taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in around 15 minutes.

During their investigation, firefighters found one person dead inside of the home.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Crystal Lynn Pearson, 34, died from smoke inhalation. They believe she was trying to get out of the residence.

The coroner’s office said Pearson lived in the house with her parents. She was alone at the time of the fire.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by oxygen tank, according to firefighters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Anderson Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to assist with shoring up the building.