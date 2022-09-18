GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. at Innovation Drive near Laurens Road.

The woman was hit in the parking lot of Bon Secours St. Francis Millennium campus and police said the driver did not stop.

“It’s unclear right now whether she was leaving the doctor’s walking to her vehicle or left her vehicle walking to the doctor’s office when she was struck by another vehicle in the parking lot,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis, Greenville County. “The employees of the doctor’s office come out and they started life support measures. EMS and fire department arrived, and EMS pronounced her deceased.”

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Beatrice Miller of Taylors. Her death has been ruled an accident according to the coroner.

“Right now, everything is still under investigation by our office. The Greenville City Police is leading the traffic investigation,” Ellis said.

Bon Secours released a statement following the crash saying, “The safety, security, and well-being of our patients, their families, and our associates are at the core of our values as a health care ministry. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the individual involved.”

Greenville Police said Friday night that they found the vehicle and have identified all people involved.

Officers said there are no charges at this time but the crash remains under investigation.