Woman says fiancé jumped in front of her before suspected drunken driver hit their vehicle in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man jumped in front of his fiance to save her before an alleged drunken driver hit their vehicle in Conway on Saturday, according to the woman involved in the crash.

Three members of the family were injured in the crash, which included an engaged couple and their 10-month-old baby girl. All three remained in the hospital Wednesday morning.

Jesse Jewett told News13 on Wednesday that she was having her first surgery that afternoon to repair her hip. She suffered lacerated lungs, a broken back and hip from the crash along with broken wrists. Her ribs are bruised severely.

Their baby, Ember, has a broken arm and leg, and her appetite was low, but her brain bleed has stopped for now. Ember was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina after the crash with a severe head injury.

Brett McPherson, Jewett’s fiance, is in a medically-induced coma with several broken bones, she said. He had his third surgery on Monday and his fourth on Tuesday.

Jewett said she has not seen her fiance, but that he jumped in front of her to save her right before the crash. “Brett had to throw himself in front of me his whole body and because he did that he ended up on top of the engine pinned on it with the steering wheel.”

Jewett said it could take eight months to over a year for both her and her fiance to fully recover.

“I know we should not have survived that crash,” Jewett said. “I was trying to get out to get to the baby. And Brett was struggling so hard he was saying, ‘help me. Get to the baby. Help me.'”

Timothy Tindall, 29, struck the family’s car head-on Saturday in Conway near Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Tindall is charged with three counts of felony DUI. As of Monday, he is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.

“It was a little crushing because he was in the same accident as us,” Jewett said. “And he walked out of the hospital that night. To go to jail with just a couple of scratches on his face.”

“I wanna ask him why he made the decision to drink and drive? Because he hurt a family so bad..that was doing so good, and I just don’t understand why someone chooses to drink and drive.”