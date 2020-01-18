Woman shot after argument at Greenwood Applebee’s, man charged

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot following an argument at a Greenwood Applebee’s on Friday night.

According to Greenwood Police, the shooting happened at Applebee’s on Bypass 72 NE in Greenwood at 9:21 p.m.

Police say a man and woman were in an argument when the man drew a weapon and fired it, striking the female twice in the upper body.

She was transported to a hospital for surgery, police say.

There is no update on her condition at this time.

Joseph Raekwon Rapp, 23, of Greenwood is being charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime after surrendering to police.

Greenwood Police, Lander University Police, and the Greenwood County deputies are investigating.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

This story has been updated to reflect a correction from police that the victim was shot in the upper body, not the leg.