CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new study revealed South Carolina ranks 28th for gender pay gap in the country.

According to Business.org, South Carolina has a pay gap of 19.9%— women earn an average annual salary of $40,515 and men earn an average annual salary of $50,599. This means that women effectively stop getting paid on October 25.

South Carolina’s pay gap is on par with the national average of 20%. On average, men will earn $10,381 more than women will across the nation in 2022.

The state has made progress, however. In 2021, South Carolina ranked 40th in the nation with a pay gap of 23%.

Two bills currently in the state legislature seek to address the pay inequities.

H.3138 and S.0514, “The Act to Establish Pay Equity,” would prohibit employers from paying employees less than another employee based on race, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, or disability status for comparable work.

Both bills would provide for exceptions that allow employers to pay differing wages based on factors such as seniority, a merit system, commission-based earnings, or in some cases training, education, and experience.

As for South Carolina’s neighboring states, Georgia ranks 15th with a gap of 17.5%, North Carolina ranks 16th with a gap of 17.6%, and Florida ranks 8th with a gap of 15.2%.

The study also determined the occupations with the largest pay gaps in the country. The worst wage gaps put women’s earnings at 70% or less of the earnings of men in the same job.

Industries with the largest pay gaps:

*Percentage indicates % less that females earn compared to males

Securities, commodities and financial services sales agents: 44% Legal occupations: 40% Medical scientists: 40% Personal financial advisors: 35% Engineering technologists and technicians: 34%

On the flip side, there are some industries in which women earn more than their male counterparts on average.

Industries with the smallest pay gaps:

*Percentage indicates % more that females earn compared to males

Compliance officers: 7% Graphic designers: 6% Pharmacists: 4% Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: 4% Insurance claims and policy processing clerks: 2%

The study determined that cashiers, fast food workers, and school bus drivers are close to having near-equal pay for men and women.