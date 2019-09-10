South Carolina man killed after school bus hits car head-on

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say a man driving a car died after a head-on crash involving a school bus in Laurens County.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 101 near Harris Grove Church Road.

The bus involved in the crash belonged to Laurens County School District 55.

District officials said no students were on the bus at the time.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the bus was headed south on Highway 101 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on.

The driver of the car, Herman Alexander Black, 55, of Woodruff, died at the scene.

The driver of the school bus was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

“We are greatly distressed by the loss of life resulting from this accident and we wish to offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters said in a statement. “We strive to operate our buses as safely as possible and will do all we can to learn from this experience. The safety and security of our students, our staff, and the community are our number one priority, and this is a tragic loss.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash.