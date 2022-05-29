COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river.

The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes.

A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be closed for three years as Dominion Energy uses the site as its base to clean up the 40,000 tons of coal tar.

Clean-up crews will also build coffer dams well away from the river’s shores that boaters will have to navigate around.

The coal tar ended up in the Congaree River from a plant that burned coal to create gas from 1900 to 1950 and can irritate the skin.