Work requirement reinstated for SC unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Unemployed South Carolinians will have to prove they are looking for work if they want to keep receiving jobless benefits starting next month.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce had suspended the twice-weekly mandatory work searches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the agency says the requirement will go back into effect April 18 as the state’s economy keeps recovering.

About 125,000 state residents are drawing the unemployment benefits weekly.

Meanwhile, employers have 87,000 open positions across South Carolina.

The state’s 5.2% unemployment rate still more than doubles its 2.5% rate from a year ago.

But South Carolina continues to fare better than the national unemployment rate.