A worker was shocked when lightning stuck the McDonald’s where she was working.

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman said she was shocked when lightning hit the building where she worked Friday morning.

Shayla, the manager at McDonald’s in Gaffney, said she was working the drive-thru when she took her headset off because of lightning.

As she was taking an order, her hand was on the drive-thru window when the building was struck.

She described getting struck as 10 times worse than getting hit by static.

Gaffney Fire Department Station 10 and EMS responded to the scene to evaluate Shayla.

Shayla said she had a little pain in her arm but that she didn’t need to go to the hospital.